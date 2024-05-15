Pueblo creates enforcement measures to deter parking non-electric cars at EV charging spots

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Considering the growing need for prioritized access to electric vehicle (EV) charging spaces, the City of Pueblo is implementing more robust enforcement measures.

With additional EVs on the road, access to charging stations is an issue of increasing concern, according to the city. Currently, Pueblo has no regulations prohibiting non-electric vehicles from parking in spaces designated for EV charging. Although the Colorado Revised Statutes have a provision making it a Class B traffic infraction, local parking enforcers did not have the authority to write parking tickets for violation of state statutes, making this law difficult to enforce.

A new ordinance passed by the city council on Monday makes it officially enforceable within city limits.

"As more EVs [electric vehicles] get on the road, there's going to be a bigger demand for public infrastructure to charge these EVs as they come away from their homes. Right. We want to make sure that those charging stalls aren't blocked by vehicles that wouldn't use them," said Andrew Hayes, Director of Public Works for the city of Pueblo.

Any person who violates this ban will receive a fine of up to $1,000. Revenues generated from Non-Electric Vehicle impoundment fees would be deposited into the City's General Fund.

