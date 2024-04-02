Missing former El Paso Co. deputy last seen at National Park found, booked into jail

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO). A former El Paso County Deputy who was last seen almost a year ago, on April 30, 2023, at Rocky Mountain National Park was booked into the Teller County jail. An inmate search shows that Kevin Sypher was booked just after 6:30 p.m. on April 2, 2024.

When Sypher disappeared, he was still with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) but, the POST database shows that he was terminated for cause on August 28, 2023. He is still a certified law enforcement officer.

There were searches twice for Sypher in 2023. The first was on April 27, 2023, from his home in Parker. Two days later on April 29, 2023, it was confirmed that Sypher was located safely and in contact with the Parker Police Department.

Days later, Rocky Mountain National Park sent out a release that Sypher went missing again and was last seen near the Wild Basin Entrance in Rocky Mountain National Park when he is reported to have willingly walked away from a vehicle he was traveling in. However, after a days-long search, efforts were suspended on May 5.

It is unclear what charges Sypher faces. KRDO13 Investigates searched court records and found an open “theft” case but no specific charges are listed within the record. Sypher is currently being held in the Teller County jail on a $100,000 bond.

KRDO13 Investigates reached out to EPSO for details. They tell us that a statement is expected to be released tomorrow with more information.