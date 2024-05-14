Crowley County substitute teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student in a borrowed car

CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Thursday, Crowley County Sheriff's deputies arrested 20-year-old Shelby Clarke for sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. They are now continuing to investigate allegations Clarke had sex with a student and sent nude photos to multiple others.

According to investigation records, a student told deputies he had sex with Clarke on two occasions in a red Mazda SUV. However, that car was not owned by Clarke.

"My wife, my daughter, they won't ride in the car. They think it's disgusting what happened in that car," said Dustin Bryan.

Bryan tells KRDO13 he lent Clarke his car as an act of kindness. Bryan was old friends with Clarke's mom and says he stepped up to help when Clarke's car broke down recently in La Junta.

For about the last month, Bryan says Clarke has been driving his Mazda.

Two weeks ago, Bryan says Clarke called him saying investigators were impounding the vehicle.

Sheriff's records show in late April, the superintendent of the Crowley County School District reported he believed Clarke, at the time a substitute teacher, was possibly having inappropriate relationships with male students.

According to records from the Crowley County Sheriff's Office that detail interviews with witnesses, victims, and Clarke herself, one student told deputies he and Clarke had sex once before an extracurricular practice and once when she picked him up from his house.

Other students told deputies Clarke sent them nude photographs.

When deputies asked Clarke if students had revealing pictures of her, records show Clarke told deputies she had an only fans account where she would post sexual images and videos, but students should not have access to them.

Clarke denied having sex or inappropriate relationships with students.

Arrest records show a CBI analyst removed multiple sections of the car to test for DNA.

"They cut everything out in the seats and the armrest and then the, uh, the headliner, and I was just completely disgusted. I was like, why," Bryan remarked.

Bryan says he doesn't want to think about what may have happened inside "It's just tainted. And, you know, it's disgusting"

We tried to reach Clarke by phone and by Facebook, but haven't heard back.

The Crowley County School District says she is no longer employed by the district.

Clarke is out of jail and due back in court on June 11th.