Escaped Bent County inmate captured in New Mexico

BENT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Bent County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) says that an inmate who escaped late on April 11 from the Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center in La Junta has been captured in Raton, New Mexico.

38-year-old Ronald Caillier allegedly overpowered a deputy and security officer Thursday night around 11:30 p.m. and ran away from the hospital wearing a black and white striped jumpsuit with handcuffs.

Caillier was an inmate at the Bent County Jail. According to the jail roster, he was arrested in February for 1st-degree burglary with assault, menacing and armed with a deadly weapon, and 3rd-degree assault. He was taken to the Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center for medical attention.

His escape led to a multi-agency manhunt across counties in southern Colorado. The BCSO says that they learned of his capture around 10:30 a.m. on April 15.