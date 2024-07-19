Florence police officer arrested by Canon City Police Department

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Canon City Police Department (CCPD) arrested a 27-year-old Florence police officer (FPD) on several charges.

CCPD says that after a lengthy investigation and consultation with the District Attorney’s Office of the

11th Judicial District, CCPD Detectives got an arrest warrant charging Emily Bailey with the following charges:

Attempt to Influence a Public Servant (F4)

False Reporting (M2)

Tampering with Physical Evidence (M1)

On June 18, 2024, Bailey filed a report with Canon City Police Officers alleging her spouse had committed several domestic violence-related offenses.

During the investigation into these allegations’ CCPD says that officers received and then looked into some inconsistent statements prompting further investigation.

Search warrants were issued by the courts to examine the content of both phones that belonged to Bailey and her spouse and obtained evidence supporting the belief that Bailey had not provided all the relevant information to officers about the incident between her and her spouse.

After reviewing all of the evidence in the case and consulting with the District Attorney’s Office, detectives sought an arrest warrant charging Bailey.

After determining that the Bailey would face criminal charges, Florence Police Chief, Sean Humprey, was notified of the potential wrongdoing.

FPD says that Baliey is on administrative leave. They also said that the City is aware of this matter. However, it is the City's policy not to comment on pending personnel matters. FPD clarified that these allegations are of a private nature and are not related to the employee's official duties or work with the City.

CCPD says that Bailey is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.