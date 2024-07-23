Skip to Content
News

Thornton police searching for red Ford Expedition involved in fatal hit & run

Thornton PD
By
today at 1:12 PM
Published 1:07 PM

THORNTON, Colo. (KRDO) - Thornton Police Department is searching for a red & tan Ford Expedition with a Colorado license plate, CQJ-N56, which has damage to the driver-side tail light. The car was involved in an early-morning fatal hit-and-run on the 84th Avenue bridge over I-25 in Thornton on July 23, 2024.

Thornton Police say the car was last seen around 1:30 a.m. at 84th Avenue and Huron Street.

If you have seen this car before or know anything regarding the hit-and-run, please call 911 or Thornton Police Department at (820) 977-5069.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Alexander Brunet

Alex is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content