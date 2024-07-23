Thornton police searching for red Ford Expedition involved in fatal hit & run

THORNTON, Colo. (KRDO) - Thornton Police Department is searching for a red & tan Ford Expedition with a Colorado license plate, CQJ-N56, which has damage to the driver-side tail light. The car was involved in an early-morning fatal hit-and-run on the 84th Avenue bridge over I-25 in Thornton on July 23, 2024.

Thornton Police say the car was last seen around 1:30 a.m. at 84th Avenue and Huron Street.

If you have seen this car before or know anything regarding the hit-and-run, please call 911 or Thornton Police Department at (820) 977-5069.