El Paso County voters have mixed feelings about VP Harris as the Democratic candidate

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - President Biden announced yesterday he's stepping aside to focus his efforts on his role as the president while Democrat leaders scramble to find a new candidate.

On Sunday night ActBlue, a nonprofit fundraising organization, reported the new Kamala Harris campaign raised $46.7 million less than 24 hours after her official announcement.

KRDO13 Investigates spoke to people on their lunch break downtown and overall it was a mixed bag. But of the people who were already planning to vote Democrat this November the idea of Vice President Kamala Harris being the new nominee has re-energized them for the vote this November.

Democratic voters are riding high today after Vice President Kamala Harris announced her intention to secure the Democratic nomination for president.

"I'm excited to vote for her. I think she's going to do an excellent job and I'm excited she is the nominee," said El Paso County voter, Alex Ellis.

That excitement led donors to pour 81 million dollars into Harris's campaign coffers in less than 24 hours, the most ever raised by a presidential candidate in a 24-hour period.

locally, the El Paso County democrats are seeing some of that energy too saying they've seen a large influx of volunteer requests.

Everyone is feeling the new energy in the race, but not everyone is swept up in the Harris wave.

"I'm leaning towards voting for her, but I'm also interested in seeing kind of how the next few months go and how good of a candidate she is because I feel like, we haven't really seen her in the spotlight a whole lot," remarked El Paso County Voter, Bailey Glassford.

"Does that change how you think you're going to vote this November?" I don't think it changes it. I think,

On the other side of the party lines, local Republicans are saying there isn't unity in the democratic party.

El Paso county GOP chairwoman Vickie Tonkins told KRDO13 Investigates "The democrats are in total disarray. It will be interesting to see what happens at the DNC. Follow the money, honey. Republicans will win big in 2024."

In Colorado, governor polis, Senators Hickenlooper, Bennet, and numerous other elected officials have come out in support of V-P Harris' efforts to win the nomination.

Several other people who declined to speak on camera told KRDO13 Investigates that the presumptive switch to Harris still won't do enough to draw them out to the ballot box this November.