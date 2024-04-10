EPA, Fremont County officials speak on Penrose funeral home demolition

PENROSE, Colo. (KRDO) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Fremont County will provide an update about the demolition schedule for the Return to Nature Funeral Home, where almost 200 decomposing bodies were found improperly stored.

Following a building assessment last November, the EPA determined complete demolition of the building is necessary to safely remove all medical, biological, and hazardous materials.

The EPA said in March that minor preparation for the demolition will begin the week of April 8 and demolition is scheduled to begin on April 16, with final disposal of all debris in an Otero County landfill.

Demolition is expected to last 10 days. Officials from the EPA and Fremont County are expected to give an update at 2 p.m. on April 10. It can be watched above.