Falcon grandmother convicted of Jan. 6 crimes says she was there to pray for America

FALCON, Colo. (KRDO) - It's a day Rebecca Lavrenz describes as a "very jubilant, exciting day." She entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and a Washington D.C. jury has found her mere presence on those grounds is considered a federal crime.

Lavrenz was found guilty in Washington D.C. last week of four misdemeanor charges: entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and on restricted grounds, and parading, picketing, and demonstrating on Capitol grounds.

The FBI says in court documents they received several tips about Lavrenz entering the Capitol on Jan. 6. They say she knowingly entered the Capitol, despite seeing people forcing their way back security barriers during a "stop the steal" rally to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The FBI included several still images from security camera videos in their document submitted to a judge showing the probable cause for Lavrenz's arrest.

According to court documents, Lavrenz was only inside the U.S. Capitol for 10 minutes, speaking to a Capitol police officer as she exited through the East Rotunda Doors that afternoon. Lavrenz says she was there to pray over the United States of America.

"It didn't take very long for me to decide that I needed to go there to pray for our country," Lavrenz said of her decision to attend the rally. "It's one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. And we felt like we had a right to stand up for justice."

The 71-year-old grandmother from Falcon, who owns a quaint bed and breakfast called "Rest and Restoration," tells KRDO13 Investigates she was shocked to find out the FBI had a warrant for her arrest related to her presence inside the Capitol.

"I'm doing something that's on God's heart. I carried his presence in there, prayed under my breath, never shouted, yelled or saw anybody tell me to stop, stayed within the boundaries," Lavrenz said. "We weren't trying to overthrow the government or anything like that."

On social media, Lavrenz has been dubbed the "J6 Praying Grandma," a nickname she says spawned from feeling like her ability to pray was being "attacked."

After her conviction, Lavrenz will head back to Washington D.C. in August for her sentencing. She could face anywhere from 1-3 years in federal prison for her crimes. However, the El Paso County business owner says she doesn't fear going to prison.

"Actually, Thomas Jefferson, one of our founding fathers, said if the government fears you, that's liberty. When you fear the government, that's tyranny," Lavrenz said. "God will make sure to take care of me, whatever it is because he's the one I live my life for."