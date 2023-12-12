Colorado Springs Metro drivers concerned about alleged carbon monoxide leaks on buses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Metro bus drivers are raising concerns over alleged carbon monoxide leaks on buses after a driver passed out on the floor of his bus.

That bus driver is speaking out after passing out with passengers on the bus.

Garry Turks tells KRDO13 investigates doctors found carbon monoxide in his blood. This is after he passed out on his bus. Turks also says that metro drivers have been complaining about leaking fumes for years.

Turks claims the problem is only on old buses built from 2006 to 2009, but management still forces drivers to use them.

In November, at the beginning of his shift, Turks complained about smelling fumes on his bus. He says he was told he could drive it or go home and not get paid. So for his ten-hour shift, he says he drove two buses that reeked of exhaust fumes.

During his last route, Turks says he doesn't remember dropping passengers off and says he started hallucinating that he crashed the bus.

“I vaguely remember seeing the bus flipped over on its side and watching this tire spin. That's how bad I was hallucinating. And I remember crying for the passengers. I couldn't find them then. I think that's probably the most gratifying part, that I didn't kill anybody,” Turks said.

The video obtained by KRDO13 Investigates shows Turks pulling to the side of the road and throwing up. He then tries to leave the bus but doesn’t realize he is still buckled in.

When he is able to get out he lays on the floor of his bus unconscious for more than 15 minutes before a supervisor finds him.

Doctors at the hospital found he had high levels of carbon monoxide in his blood that night.

After this incident, metro says it found very low levels of carbon monoxide on its older buses, and no major exhaust leaks were found. Metro tells KRDO13 Investigates it's now considering putting carbon monoxide detection devices on its buses.