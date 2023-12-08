Pueblo City employee allegedly punches co-worker on city property, facing assault charge

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A City of Pueblo employee is facing criminal charges after he allegedly punched a co-worker in the face on city property in September. The incident, caught on camera, has prompted the victim's wife to address her concerns with members of the city council.

The employee, Marshall Pinz, was arrested on 3rd-degree assault charges on September 21. According to court records obtained by KRDO13 Investigates, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to reports of a disturbance at the Pueblo Fleet Shops near downtown.

Another employee on scene told PPD officers that Marshall showed up at the fleet shops looking for another employee named "Mike." After an argument ensued between the two, a fellow employee, William Ward, was struck in the jaw by Pinz's closed fist, which caused him to feel pain.

The whole incident began when Pinz came to the fleet shops the day prior looking for Mike, claiming that he was going to harm him. Mike was not present, but the other employees said Pinz was saying he wanted "F*** him up."

The next day, an employee said Pinz approached Mike "nose to nose," and as Ward was trying to separate the two, he was struck in the face by Pinz.

PPD officers tried to interview Pinz to get his side of the story. Pinz admitted that he went to the fleet shops to "confront Mike" due to ongoing harassment and mental abuse. However, when asked to expand on the issues he was facing with Mike, Pinz said he had taken it up with human resources.

Pinz claimed he felt like his life was in danger during the physical altercation, describing it as a 3-on-1. Pinz denied coming to the fleet shops to "F*** him up," referring to Mike in a conversation with PPD officers.

For multiple months after his arrest, Pinz was not placed on administrative leave, disciplined for his actions, or even fired from his job as a Radio Technician. That was until records requests were submitted to the city asking for Pinz's employment status.

A document obtained by KRDO13 Investigates reveals that Pinz was placed on paid administrative leave on Dec. 4, over two months after the incident took place. The document says Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar authorized his chief of staff, Laura Solano, to take this action against Pinz.

Pinz will remain on paid leave pending the completion of the investigation and any disciplinary proceedings, the document states.

KRDO13 Investigates reached out to the City of Pueblo for a statement about Pinz's arrest and the timing of him being placed on leave.

A spokesperson issued the following statement:

"The City of Pueblo fully supports all of its employees during an ongoing investigation, in order to remain impartial and provide a fair approach to the final outcome of the investigation. The City does not comment on ongoing investigation of personnel matter in order to protect all employees involved." -- Haley Robinson, Director of Public Affairs

The City of Pueblo said they are "unable to provide comment" on the two-month gap between Pinz being charged with a crime and being placed on paid leave.

KRDO13 Investigates also reached out to Pinz's attorney, Joe Koncilja, for comment on the allegations against his client. We are still awaiting his response.