WATCH: Memorial service for fallen Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval

The memorial service to honor the life of fallen Department of Corrections Parole Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval is being held today in Pueblo. Watch above.

The service is being held at the Praise Assembly Church in Pueblo as is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval was killed in a hit-and-run while trying to serve an arrest warrant in Colorado Springs.

