Skip to Content
News

How to help the family of fallen Community Parole Officer killed in Colorado Springs

Sept. 28, 2023
KRDO
Sept. 28, 2023
By
Published 11:28 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - An organization dedicated to helping law enforcement in southern Colorado is currently accepting donations for a Community Parole Officer who died in the line of duty on Sept. 28.

According to the Colorado Department of Corrections, the parole officer died from injuries they sustained in a hit-and-run near N. Spruce St. and W. Bijou St.

A procession was held Thursday night for the fallen parole officer.

Now, the Southern Colorado Law Enforcement Foundation is raising money to help the family of the parole officer.

People could donate by calling 719-634-0058 or by clicking here.

The suspect in the hit-and-run was taken into custody following a statewide Blue Alert.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Shelby Filangi

Shelby is the Digital Content Director for KRDO.com. You can learn more about Shelby here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content