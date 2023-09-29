How to help the family of fallen Community Parole Officer killed in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - An organization dedicated to helping law enforcement in southern Colorado is currently accepting donations for a Community Parole Officer who died in the line of duty on Sept. 28.

According to the Colorado Department of Corrections, the parole officer died from injuries they sustained in a hit-and-run near N. Spruce St. and W. Bijou St.

A procession was held Thursday night for the fallen parole officer.

Now, the Southern Colorado Law Enforcement Foundation is raising money to help the family of the parole officer.

People could donate by calling 719-634-0058 or by clicking here.

The suspect in the hit-and-run was taken into custody following a statewide Blue Alert.