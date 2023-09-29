Friends of Parole Officer killed in Colorado Springs say she was an “all-time amazing friend”

Skip to Content
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Friends of Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval are mourning after learning that their dear friend died in the line of duty Thursday night.

The Community Parole Officer had previously worked for the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office. Her friends told KRDO they worked alongside one another at one point.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval had worked for the sheriff's office from 2007 to 2019. During her time with the PCSO, she was named the 2018 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

"She was Officer of the Year several times within the agency. Anybody that needed help, I mean, she would go," said Bethany, Sandoval's friend.

But, outside of work, her friends tell us they were deeply close, spending even the holidays together.

"We always do Christmas together. We do a big get together for Christmas and just hanging out and spending time with her," said Bethany, Sandoval's friend.

As the holidays are nearing, Sandoval's friends said this year is going to be completely different without her.

Her friends tell us she was a mother, sister, wife, daughter and an all-time amazing friend.

Sandoval leaves behind 2 children.

"She was just the most amazing mother like that. Everybody strives to be. She did everything for her children," said Bethany.

Officer Sandoval's passing is being felt widely across the Pueblo community.

Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar even weighed in, telling KRDO Friday that he was deeply saddened to hear about her tragic passing.

Parole Officer Sandoval was a citizen of Pueblo and any loss of life in our community can be devastating so as Mayor of Pueblo I share my condolences with her family, friends and colleagues. The law enforcement community is tight knit and I know that we have members of our local Pueblo Police Department and Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office who are saddened and affected by the news of a fellow officer who’s life was cut so tragically.

Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar

