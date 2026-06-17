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Tracking possible record-breaking heat today

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krdo
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Published 3:55 AM

TODAY: We could break some heat records Wednesday with high 90s likely in Colorado Springs and triple digits along the Arkansas River Valley! We stay mostly dry with only a few showers south of HWY 50. Winds pick up just a touch with some 20-40 MPH gusts possible across the region (highest across San Luis Valley) increasing fire danger. Be careful!

TOMORROW: Temps briefly drop to the 70s and 80s Thursday on the back end of a mostly dry cold front. Similar to Wednesday, our only chance for a shower or two is south of HWY 50.

EXTENDED: We warm back up to the 90s in many lower lying areas Friday and Saturday. Fire danger will likely continue through the weekend with only a few PM showers and storms Saturday and Sunday (Father's Day). Widespread showers and storms are more likely Monday.

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Julia Donovan

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