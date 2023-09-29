Parole Officer killed in Colorado Springs identified as Ofc. Christine Guerin Sandoval

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Officials identified the Community Parole Officer killed in a hit-and-run while trying to serve an arrest warrant as Christine Guerin Sandoval.

Previous Reporting:

The Colorado Department of Corrections is holding a news conference Friday at 1:30 p.m. to provide an update on the killing of a Community Parole Officer in Colorado Springs Thursday night.

According to investigators, the parole officer died after a hit-and-run near the intersection of N. Spruce St. and W. Bijou St. The incident involved two parole officers and a man identified as 41-year-old Justin Kula.

A convenience store clerk told KRDO the altercation between the suspect and the two parole officers began in the parking lot.

Kula managed to flee the scene before other officers responded and a Blue Alert was activated. He was eventually found and taken into custody. It's unclear what charges he's facing at this time, but he has a lengthy criminal history including a previous conviction for assaulting a police officer.

The press conference is set to air at 1:30 p.m., KRDO will stream that press conference above.