Casket of fallen Ofc. Guerin Sandoval escorted from Colorado Springs to Pueblo funeral home

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The body of fallen parole officer Christine Guerin Sandoval, who was killed while responding to a welfare check on September 28, was brought to her home town of Pueblo via an official escort by law enforcement.

The escort began around 3:15 p.m. from the El Paso County Coroner's office in Colorado Springs, and ended at funeral home in Pueblo.

"I'm a better person for having known Christine." explained Undersheriff Steven Bryant, with the Pueblo County Sheriffs office.

Bryant and other department personnel, as well as family members and friends, all mourned the loss of fallen parole officer Christine Guerin Sandoval as her casket arrived to the Romero Family Funeral home in Pueblo on Tuesday, October 3.

"We do a lot of rewarding things here at this office, and I think that's what drove Christine, because she was exceptional at helping others." explained Bryant.

Exceptional was a word used often on Tuesday afternoon. Friends of the fallen officer described her as an all-time amazing friend.

Bryant said Guerin Sandoval had earned Officer of the Year honors in both the Corrections Department and as a Patrol Deputy with the Pueblo County Sheriffs Office, where she previously served for 12 long years.

"Any time you lose any law enforcement officer, it's tragic. But when you lose somebody that comes from your own agency, it's not something you can describe." said Bryant.

One neighbor, Dell Ireland, who lives just across the street from the funeral home -- sat and watched for hours, as the escort arrived, and as the casket which was draped in an American Flag was brought into the home.

"I told my son and I said, go get my flag. We have to put it out for Ms. Sandoval today." explained Ireland, standing next to an American Flag of her own, flapping in the Tuesday afternoon wind.

"I didn't know her, I just saw a picture of her -- but it was very heartwarming and, well, [I] even shed a tear." said Ireland, as she and other family members sat on the porch, praying for the family of Guerin Sandoval.

Officers told KRDO that the fallen officer's casket will remain at the Romero Funeral Home, until further arrangements can be officially finalized.