Donations being collected to help family of parole officer killed last week in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As of late Monday morning, 75 people have donated more than $7,300 to a GoFundMe account to help the family of a state parole officer who was killed while confronting a suspect last week.

The fund for Christine Guerin Sandoval began receiving donations Saturday, with a goal of $10,000 to help her family pay final expenses.

GoFundMe

If you'd like to donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/for-the-family-of-christine-sandoval.

Sandoval died in a hit-and-run incident last Thursday while trying to serve an arrest warrant to Justin Kula; she was one of three parole officers involved while approaching the suspect in a parking lot at the intersection of Bijou and Spruce Streets.

One of the two other officers also was injured; she was treated at and released from a local hospital Thursday night.

Kula was caught several hours after fleeing the scene and faces charges of manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and third-degree assault on a peace officer; authorities said that he has a lengthy criminal history including a previous conviction for assaulting a police officer.

Sandoval lived in Pueblo and previously worked as a deputy for the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office from 2007 to 2019.

The Southern Colorado Law Enforcement Foundation also is raising money to help Sandoval's family and the other parole officer injured; the amount of donations collected was unavailable Monday.

SCLEF

You can donate by calling 719-634-0058 or by clicking here.

When donating, you're asked to specify which officer or just put "parole;" by indicating "parole," the donation will be divided evenly.