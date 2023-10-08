Pueblo Pastor and church prepares for funeral of fallen Ofc. Christine Guerin Sandoval

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Preparations are underway for the funeral of Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval on Monday morning at Praise Assembly of God Church in Pueblo.

The Church expects thousands to attend the service.

Lead Pastor Steve Chavez says Praise Assembly of God Church is the ideal place for funerals of such a magnitude, as it provides room for thousands of people.

He also stated that they're preparing an overflow room, expecting more than what the main auditorium can hold.

But for the Pastor, this ceremony to honor the fallen officer holds personal value.

He says his two sons work in law enforcement, allowing him the empathy needed to hold tomorrow's somber service.

"To those who give so much, it's a privilege to give back. And many of the officers in Pueblo, many of those that are very high offices, are very, very dear friends of mine -- and I have such a love and respect for all of those men and women," stated Chavez.

Law enforcement across multiple agencies came to sweep, clean and shine the church, ahead of Monday's service.