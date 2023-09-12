Skip to Content
Pueblo Police celebrate National Police Women’s Day by honoring women in the department

today at 6:18 PM
Published 5:53 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On Tuesday, the Pueblo Police Department recognized some of its most valuable team members in honor of National Police Women's Day.

According to the PPD, the first female police officers joined the department in 1972; Judy Leach, Nancy King, and Charlene Marino-Graham.

Graham went on to become the deputy chief of investigations in 1996. By her retirement, she'd served 40 years in law enforcement.

The entire department took time Tuesday to reflect on all of the women who have helped serve the Steel City over the years.

