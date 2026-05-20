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CSPD is working to update laws to better enforce no motorized vehicles on urban trails

Jim Brogan
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New
Published 11:41 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- The Colorado Springs Police Department says they are working with the City Attorney to draft new ordinances concerning the use of motorized vehicles on city trails. 

We will be speaking with the police about the new ordinance and how the updated codes will better help them enforce the law.

KRDO13 has spoken with several neighbors who are complaining about the issue and expressing concerns, saying it's only a matter of time before someone gets hurt.

We will have more in our 5 and 6 o'clock show.

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