First Responder Whiskey Society releasing memorial batch to honor fallen El Paso Co. deputy

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An award-winning distillery known for its work with the surviving families of fallen officers is once again creating a memorial batch of their very special whiskey to honor a fallen officer from southern Colorado.

The First Responder Whiskey Society is releasing a memorial batch to honor fallen El Paso County Deputy, Andrew Peery. The whiskey was created with permission and in collaboration with Deputy Peery's family and 100 percent of the net proceeds from the whiskey will go to them.

Deputy Peery was shot and killed in August of last year when he was the first to arrive at a domestic violence call.

The veteran-owned distillery makes memorial batches for fallen officers across the nation and recently created a batch for fallen Fountain Officer, Julian Becerra.

For more information, visit https://firstresponderwhiskeysociety.org/