106-year-old WWll veteran visits Merit Academy in Woodland Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Tuesday, students at Merit Academy in Woodland Park got to take part in a one-of-a-kind history class. It was a sea of bright colors as students lined up and cheered for 106-year-old WWII veteran Dr. Monica Agnew-Kinnaman.

With posters in their hands and flowers ready to give away kids of all ages gave Dr. Kinnaman a special welcome.

"Yes, I'm kind of shy really, I don't like a lot of fuss," said Dr. Kinnaman. "I feel I don't deserve it. There are so many thousands of people who've done so much more than I have. And deserve so much more credit."

"I was born in Yorkshire, in England, and I was there until two years after the World War. Second World War. And then I came over to America."

"They needed everybody. You hardly ever saw a civilian. Everyone was in uniform. Everyone was pulling together. And it was important for the survival of our little island. It was just a small island. And we had the whole of the German forces, against us," said Dr. Kinnaman.

On top of that, Dr. Kinnaman did much more after the war ended and continued helping those in need.

"I took the abused and abandoned dogs, and then someone wanted me to raise a little wolf. And she was only about four weeks old when I got her and she was the sweetest, gentlest animal you could ever think of. I had her till she died at nearly 15," said Dr. Kinnaman.

Now at 106-years-old, Kinnaman says she spends most of her days at home, enjoying her time with her two kids who are now 88 and 65. She said she's thankful she remains happy and healthy.

"I never got wounded. I was very lucky. Soldiers in gun emplacement. There were several killed, but I was lucky."

Merit Academy hopes to continue this tradition of bringing in veterans to meet with students.