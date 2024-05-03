Skip to Content
Fallen officers from southern Colorado added to Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial

today at 6:37 PM
Published 6:57 PM

GOLDEN, Colo. (KRDO) - Today's Absolutely Colorado story is a bit more somber than others, but the folks it highlights are the very epitome of people helping people.

Friday, five law enforcement officers were forever memorialized in Golden, home of the Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial.

The memorial is dedicated to those who lost their lives while serving the community.

Among those honored Friday was Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra, who died during a chase in February of last year. Also honored was Christine Guerin-Sandoval, a Department of Corrections officer who was killed while trying to apprehend a fugitive last September.

There are now 359 officers listed on the Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial. Some names date all the way back to the 1880s.

