Playing for a Purpose: Widefield High School holds basketball game for special education students

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - After months of training, special education students in Widefield School District 3 battled it out on the basketball court Wednesday.

The entire Widefield High School (WHS) student body packed the gym for the third annual "Baller's Battle," a basketball game aiming to celebrate special education students and raise money for special education programs.

"These are memories that last a lifetime. They're not just memories for the kids in the game, but they're memories for people in the stands, our administration that's out there," said Widefield High School Athletic Director Jeff Giovannone. "It's one of the best days of the year for us."

Giovannone organized the event, and he says it's grown year after year. This year, the school raised over $1,000 for special education classes by selling t-shirts donated by various Colorado Springs organizations.

In preparation for the big game, the WHS basketball teams held clinics to teach the special education students some basketball skills.

Wednesday morning was complete with a presentation from the Color Guard, a routine from the WHS cheer team, and music from the school band, each aspect adding to the atmosphere and energy.