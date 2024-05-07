Some relief coming for drivers complaining of potholes in store parking lots around Pikes Peak region

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A spokesperson for Safeway in Fountain said that potholes in the parking lot will soon be repaired after KRDO 13's The Road Warrior recently made the grocery aware of complaints from customers.

"Thanks for letting us know," Healther Halpape, the store's manager of communications and public affairs responded in an email two days after being contacted by KRDO 13. "We’ve dispatched a crew to fix the potholes."

Similar results could be ahead for City Market in Woodland Park, a store that is the source of numerous pothole complaints to KRDO 13.

"Thanks for reaching out and sharing the concerns you are hearing from viewers," Jessica Trowbridge, of City Market, which is owned by King Soopers. "I will elevate to our facility team to investigate."

Walmart hasn't responded to requests for comment about numerous potholes on two access roads in and out of the store near the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Woodmen Road in northeast Colorado Springs; The Road Warrior highlighted the problem in a report last month.

Albertsons grocery on US 50 in Pueblo also has not responded to several requests from KRDO 13 about pothole complaints.

The responses by Safeway and City Market are more the exception than the rule.

In most instances, the responsibility for fixing potholes in private parking lots on private access roads falls not on businesses or local governments, but on independent owners of shopping centers or other properties who can be based in other states and are difficult to track down.

A particularly troublesome area for potholes is in a shopping center on 8th Street in south Colorado Springs; over the past ten years, a large pothole develops, is fixed and re-develops on an access road between the Sonic and Texas Roadhouse restaurants.

Potholes and pavement cracks are common on adjacent access roads and parking areas.

In the past, the worst potholes -- around the Sonic -- were filled only after KRDO 13 brought attention to the matter and many drivers complained.

That strategy may work best for citizens; while most may ignore parking lot potholes or fail to report them, they often are repaired when more customers complain to the businesses in affected shopping centers.