Johnson and Greene set to meet again as speaker faces threat of ouster vote

By Clare Foran, Lauren Fox and Haley Talbot, CNN

Washington (CNN) — House Speaker Mike Johnson and GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene are set to meet again on Tuesday as the Georgia congresswoman continues to dangle the threat of an ouster vote against the speaker.

Greene has threatened to trigger a vote this week, but it is unclear if the congresswoman and the speaker may be able to reach a resolution that would lead her to hold off.

Johnson and Greene met for around two hours on Monday and after that meeting Greene declined to provide details about what was discussed or say if she would still force a vote seeking his ouster this week.

Johnson has defended his leadership against the threat, saying that he will not resign and warning that a vote to oust him could cause chaos in the House.

Many Republicans oppose the push to oust Johnson, not wanting to see the conference devolve into bitter infighting like it did after former Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted in a historic and unprecedented vote last year.

Johnson briefly addressed his ongoing conversation with Greene during a news conference, but declined to give any specific details.

Some Republican House members voiced concerns Tuesday about empowering Greene any further by giving into any demands.

“I think if you negotiate with two members who want something, you are going to lose 30 members of the conference who want something else and I think he knows that,” Rep. Kelly Armstrong, a North Dakota Republican, said. “I would always hesitate to agree to anything when you know the goal posts are going to move within five minutes.”

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, a Florida Republican, said, “I don’t deal with terrorists.”

“I don’t deal with people who are threatening me. Never have, Never will,” Gimenez said. “If I don’t, I don’t think he should either.”

But a narrow majority has given Johnson few options in this moment as the speaker wants to avoid the spectacle on the floor months ahead of the election.

“The speaker is dealing in practical arts here not philosophical ones, so I am going to stand by him in his decisions,” said Rep. John Duarte, a California Republican. “I think it is utterly regrettable that these very small minority of members are putting the speaker in this very difficult spot at a time when we should be focusing on the things that matter to the American people.”

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said that the speaker simply has “an open door policy” and meets with anybody who has an issue they want to bring to him.

Scalise didn’t want to get into specifics of what Greene and GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky were asking for. But when asked about potentially vowing not to bring up additional Ukraine aid, Scalise said that more aid for Ukraine probably wasn’t coming up soon anyway.

“If you look at the last Ukraine bill, it took months for that coalition to come together,” he said.

Asked if he had any concerns that agreeing to anything with Greene could empower her, Scalise said, “All our members are empowered right now. It is a time where everybody knows we either all move in the same direction or we are not going to be able to advance our agenda for that particular week. We’ve got to stay united.”

Meanwhile, Johnson has been taking steps to reach out to his right flank. Johnson met with the conservative House Freedom Caucus Monday night, according to a source familiar. Greene was booted from the caucus in July 2023.

CNN’s Kristen Holmes and Melanie Zanona contributed.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.