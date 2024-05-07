“This could be it:” Colorado Springs-based missionary and pastor survives Iran attacks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs-based missionary and pastor was in Israel during the attacks by Iran. He was on a mission to bring music to people in Israel when Iran began to fire rockets into Jerusalem. Thankfully, he and his wife were not hurt in the attack and will stay in the country until at least late May, when they will travel closer to the border of Gaza.

"We started hearing this, like boom, boom, boom," Mark Tedder, a Colorado Springs-based Missionary and Pastor said. "Like you could feel the ground move up and it felt like mortar fire."

Tedder says that his family asked him and his wife to leave the country after the attacks happened. Multiple people in their group decided to leave but they refused, staying on the mission they went there for.

"We're not that kind of people. Like if we go someplace, we're going to finish the mission. We're going to accomplish the task that we've been sent to do," Tedder said.

Tedder is in Israel to train new worship leaders and play traditional, live music for people in Israel.

That decision to stay ultimately opened doors for Tedder, who says he's gotten to sit with Holocaust survivors, members of the Israeli Defensive Force, and families trying to recover from the trauma.

"Since April 14, when the rockets were flying overhead, we've had a lot more invitations to play music at different venues just because people need to escape the reality of where they're living and what they're living under," Tedder said.