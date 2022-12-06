Suspect in Club Q mass shooting appears in court, faces 305 charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The suspect in the Club Q mass shooting is set to appear in court for the first time Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

On Nov. 19, just before midnight, a gunman entered a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub and opened fire. Five people were killed and dozens more were injured.

The accused killer, Anderson Aldrich, heard the formal charges during Tuesday's court appearance.

During the court appearance, it was announced the accused killer faces 305 charges. Those include Murder in the First-Degree, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and bias-motivated crime-causing bodily injury.

The arrest affidavit is set to be unsealed by the end of the day on Wed. Dec. 7, 2022.

KRDO was able to stream the reading of the formal charges below. The following court proceedings were not available to stream.

13 Investigates is in the courtroom for the rest of the court appearance. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen is set to speak following the court appearance. KRDO will also stream that press conference below: