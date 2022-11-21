Colorado Springs police provide update mass shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Police Department released more information on the mass shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub.

Saturday at 11:56 p.m, dispatch received a 911 report of a mass shooting. Officers were immediately dispatched to Club Q and were able to take the suspect into custody at 12:02 a.m. Sunday.

Police hailed patrons in the club as heroes. Colorado Springs Police Chief Vasquez said at least two people inside confronted the shooter as he was making his way through the club and fought with him. They were able to stop the suspect from continuing to kill and harm others.

Chief Vasquez said we owe them a great debt of thanks.

Below is the updated information on victims as of noon, Nov. 21.

Five people died

17 community members were injured because of a gunshot wound

One community member was injured, but not because of a gunshot wound.

One community member was a victim with no visible injuries, KRDO has reached out to CSPD to clarify what "no visible injuries" mean.

CSPD said there are many more community members who were present at Club Q during the shooting and might be victims with no visible injuries. The department said an example would be "a community member who ran out as the shooting occurred."

Anyone in the community who might've been a victim, has information about a potential victim, might have seen something, or has information about this incident is asked to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) by calling1-800-CALL-FBI (or 1-800-225-5324).

As of noon Monday, CSPD said the suspect is in custody at a local hospital, so a photograph is not available at this time.