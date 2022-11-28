13 Investigates: Colorado Healing Fund clarifies how donations are used

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some victims from previous mass shootings call for change in how the Colorado Healing Fund uses donations after the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Healing Fund says they have received $1.8 million in donations for the victims of Club Q. However, only a fraction of that money is currently approved to spend on victims.

The fund's executive director, Jordan Finegan, says that they are working directly with victim's advocates that are in communication with Club Q survivors and the victim's families to better understand how the money needs to be spent.

Currently, $245,000 is authorized to be spent on Club Q victims. Nearly $200,000 will be used for cash disbursement and none of that will be spent on anything other than the Club Q victims, according to the Colorado Healing Fund.

The fund also says that they are already planning for the long term.

“People who have catastrophic injuries are going to be still struggling after they go through all of that money. How can the healing fund by holding back a little bit of that money in order to help with long term be able to step in at that moment," said Finegan

Victims of other mass shootings spoke in a press conference on Sunday and said that the Colorado Healing Fund is a part of the "mass shooting industrial complex." Where groups take millions from charitable donations meant victims under the pretense of administrative fees.

The Colorado Healing Fund says that they are financially lean, with Finegan being the only paid employee and working from her basement. The fund's board of trustees are all volunteers.

If you or someone you know is a victim of the Club Q shooting and are in need of financial assistance, the Colorado Healing Fund is asking that you get in contact with a victim's advocate at the Colorado Expo as soon as possible.