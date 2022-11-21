Colorado Healing Fund raises money for victims and offers unique perspective on healing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- There are a growing number of ways to help the victims of the Club Q tragedy after a suspected gunman opened fire on the LGBTQ nightclub Saturday night, killing five people, and injuring dozens more.

Colorado Healing Fund is a nonprofit that has raised over $240,000 as of noon on Monday for the Club Q victims and their families and is a verified way to help those impacted.

One of their board members, Frank DeAngelis is all too familiar with the shock and trauma that comes with a Colorado mass shooting.

"One of the things I think is important and with me being the former principal at Columbine I really learned in the aftermath that you don't even know what the needs are down the road, says DeAngelis. "I think that's one of the things that we try to do not only help and directly right now with their needs, but also with needs that will appear a year from now or three years from now because it is a long road."

DeAngelis says the road forward towards healing is not a straight or easy one, but that these donations will help with that long-term support for victims.

You can donate here.