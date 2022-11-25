A week in review: Colorado Springs community is struck by tragedy at Club Q

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just before midnight last Saturday night, Club Q, a popular LGBTQ nightclub was struck by tragedy. Police say a lone gunman walked into the nightclub and began firing with a "long rifle." The suspect killed five and injured nearly two dozen others. Kelly Loving, Daniel Aston, Derek Rump, Ashley Paugh, and Raymond Green Vance all lost their lives.

Colorado Springs Police say they received multiple calls for service at 11:56 P.M. that night. The first officers arrived on the scene within four minutes. They detained the suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, two minutes later.

KRDO spoke with multiple victims and people who were inside Club Q that night. The first was Joshua Thurman, who explained what happened from his vantage point.

"I was on the dance floor when I heard four to five shots. It was so scary. I heard shots, broken glass, bodies," Thurman said. "This was one of the first places that I felt accepted to be who I am."

Another victim, Anthony, and his partner Jeremy spoke at Centura Penrose Hospital where he was in a wheelchair recovering from his injuries.

"If you love someone, you have the right to express it in public, if you want to," Jeremy said. "The more we do that, that's really where the focus should be."

Barrett Hudson, who was shot seven times in the attack, shared that he was checking the club out and says he went on the wrong night.

"I saw some guy put his hands up like this and take a few steps back and he shot him like he was nothing," said Hudson. "I ran through the back through these two double doors. I got shot seven times. I fell, I got back up after he shot me, and I knew I got hit twice but I had no clue I got hit seven times," said Hudson.

In the days after the attack, 13 Investigates dug for more information on the alleged shooter. Our team uncovered they were involved in a 2021 incident at multiple Lorson Ranch homes where they were arrested on five felony charges from menacing to kidnapping.

According to a press release from the 2021 incident by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the suspect's mother called law enforcement to report that he was threatening to cause harm to her with a homemade bomb, multiple weapons, and ammunition.

13 Investigates spoke with the woman who owns the Lorson Ranch home where he was arrested. Leslie Bowman, who still lives at that Lorson Ranch home, told 13 Investigates that she rented a room to the suspect's mother.

During the June 2021 incident, Bowman said his mother called her warning about the possibility of a large law enforcement presence coming to her house.

"I was actually about to head home and I was like, well, I'll be there in about 30 minutes. And so she's like 'no, don't come home,'" explained Bowman. "She indicated that the police were at her parent's house and that he had come over here and she was worried about people looking for him."

As of 2022, court records no longer exist tied to the 2021 arrest.

13 Investigates has directly reached out to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office about those charges and were told there is no record of them.

However, during the press conference, Allen did say if a case is filed in the state of Colorado and then it's dismissed for any reason it is automatically sealed. That is a change in state law from 2019. Allen said that the statute requires law enforcement to say "no such record exists" when asked about previously dismissed cases.

That means, if the charges against the suspect in 2021 were dismissed, the court records have since been sealed.

Bowman said she didn't press charges against him during that incident.

"Although it happened in my home, like, I directly was not threatened in this situation," said Bowman.

She went on to say she thought the 2021 charges against him were already "very serious."

Bowman told 13 Investigates that maybe if those charges had been pursued and not dropped then this likely wouldn't have happened.

In the days after the shooting, Colorado Springs Police released the names of two heroic patrons who subdued the gunman and waited for police to arrive.

According to investigators, Richard Fierro and Thomas James confronted the suspect after he entered the nightclub. Police said Fierro and James managed to take down the suspect, preventing him from killing or harming any more people that night.

“I was in (fighting) mode. I was doing what I did down range. I trained for this,” Fierro said Monday.

KRDO has learned Fierro is a decorated Army veteran. He served as a field artillery officer (13A) in the regular Army from June 1999 to November 2013. He has deployed to Iraq from November 2003 to February 2004, January 2006 to December 2006, September 2008 to August 2009, and Afghanistan from April 2011 to April 2012. He held the rank of Major at the end of service.

Fierro, the owner of the local Atrevida Beer Company, is credited with saving numerous lives that night. He also severely injured the suspect to the point that they could not stand during their first court appearance on Wednesday.

Aldrich is scheduled to be back in court on December 6, 2022, at 8:30 a.m.