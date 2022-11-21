13 Investigates uncovers more details about suspect in mass shooting at Colorado Springs gay nightclub

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates is uncovering new details about the accused gunman in a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub.

The 22-year-old suspect, who police have identified as Anderson Aldrich, is accused of shooting multiple people, killing five, at Club Q. Investigators said he had two guns, one of which was a long rifle.

13 Investigates learned the suspect currently faces at least ten felony charges, according to court records. That includes five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury.

During a press conference Monday, Fourth District Attorney Michael Allen said no formal charges have been filed against him. When that happens, the formal charges might change and could be more.

While police have yet to comment on the suspect's previous interaction with law enforcement, ABC News has confirmed he was involved in a reported bomb threat in Colorado Springs in June 2021.

According to a press release from the 2021 incident by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the suspect's mother called law enforcement to report that he was threatening to cause harm to her with a homemade bomb, multiple weapons, and ammunition.

KRDO reported that the incident resulted in homes within a 1/4-mile radius of a house on Rubicon Dr. in Lorson Ranch being evacuated.

On the June 18, 2021, incident, deputies responded to reports of a bomb threat in the 9800 block of Rubicon Drive. When deputies arrived at that address at 1:56 p.m., they determined the suspect wasn't there but was somewhere in the 6300 block of Pilgrimage Rd., approximately one mile away from the Rubicon Dr. address.

Deputies then contacted the suspect by phone, however, he refused to comply with orders to surrender. By 5:46 p.m. that day, the EPCSO Crisis Negotiations Unit was successful in getting the suspect to comply with orders. He walked out the front door and was apprehended.

13 Investigates obtained video showing deputies arresting the suspect during the 2021 incident.

Additionally, 13 Investigates spoke with the woman who owns the Lorson Ranch home where he was arrested.

Leslie Bowman, who still lives at that Lorson Ranch home, told 13 Investigates that she rented a room to the suspect's mother.

Bowman told 13 investigates that she spoke to the accused killer on numerous occasions. She described him as "quiet" and "reserved."

During the June 2021 incident, Bowman said his mother called her warning about the possibility of a large law enforcement presence coming to her house.

"I was actually about to head home and I was like, well, I'll be there in about 30 minutes. And so she's like 'no, don't come home,'" explained Bowman. "She indicated that the police were at her parent's house and that he had come over here and she was worried about people looking for him."

Bowman said she didn't realize how serious of a situation it was at the time.

According to the press release by the sheriff's office on the bomb threat, the EPCSO wrote the suspect had been "booked into the El Paso County Jail on the following charges; 2 counts of Felony menacing, and 3 counts of First-Degree Kidnapping."

As of 2022, those charges no longer exist in court records.

13 Investigates has directly reached out to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office about those charges and were told there is no record of them.

However, during the press conference, Allen did say if a case is filed in the state of Colorado and then it's dismissed for any reason it is automatically sealed. That is a change in state law from 2019. Allen said that the statute requires law enforcement to say "no such record exists" when asked about previously dismissed cases.

That means, if the charges against the suspect in 2021 were dismissed, the court records have since been sealed.

Bowman said she didn't press charges against him during that incident.

"Although it happened in my home, like, I directly was not threatened in this situation," said Bowman.

She went on to say she thought the 2021 charges against him were already "very serious."

Bowman told 13 Investigates that maybe if those charges had been pursued and not dropped then this likely wouldn't have happened.