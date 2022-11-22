Skip to Content
What we know about the two men that stopped the Club Q shooter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Gratitude, that's what countless people are expressing towards the two heroes who stopped the gunman at Club Q, Thomas James, and Richard Fierro.    

As law enforcement works to piece together exactly what happened inside the club that night, one thing is certain, the heroic actions of these two men saved countless lives.    

Now, Fierro is sharing his story. Watch the video above for more on Fierro.

We also now know the other hero Thomas James was in the navy.    

Petty Officer Second-Class Thomas James was hurt in the shooting, too, but is in stable condition.    

He has been in the springs since October of last year working in defense intelligence.    

He started his service in July 2011 and is originally from West Virginia.    

At this time, we are respecting his privacy as James works to recover in the hospital.

