Few afternoon showers Friday & Memorial Day weekend

TODAY: You can expect cooler air on the back end of a weak cold front pushing east out of Colorado. There will be more moisture in the air, but it seems rain chances will be mostly confined to the central mountains and higher terrain areas around Pikes Peak. However, we can't rule out a stray shower in Colorado Springs or an isolated storm across the plains. We'll start with sunny skies then see some clouds move in this afternoon. Winds will decrease to just breezy conditions for your Friday.

EXTENDED: Saturday and Sunday we're seeing chances for a few showers and a couple isolated storms in the afternoon and early evening. As of right now, Memorial Day itself is looking dry with sunny skies. Temperatures will remain in the 70s for the weekend in Colorado Springs, and 80s for Pueblo and across the plains. Our local mountain towns will be in the 60s and low 70s.