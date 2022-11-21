Club Q shooting survivor shot in the back seven times shares his story

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Barret Hudson is in the hospital Monday afternoon, after running away while being shot in the back seven times. He's one of the 25 people who were injured in the Club Q mass shooting.

"I shouldn’t be here. I know I shouldn’t be here," said Hudson, sitting in his hospital bed.

Hudson went to Club Q for the first time Saturday night.

"We just went to check it out and went on the wrong night," said Hudson.

Hudson says he was there for less than an hour when a gunman walked in the door.

"I heard those shots, and then I saw a door shut at the entrance. I saw an AR-15," recalled Hudson.

The alleged shooter who came through the door has been identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich.

"I saw some guy put his hands up like this and take a few steps back and he shot him like he was nothing," said Hudson. "I ran through the back through these two double doors. I got shot seven times. I fell, I got back up after he shot me, and I knew I got hit twice but I had no clue I got hit seven times," said Hudson.

Hudson says he was able to scale a fence, jumped off of a ledge, and ran more than a quarter mile to a 7-Eleven.

"And I was screaming for help, and these people saved my life," said Hudson.

"If none of us were out here if my coworkers probably weren’t leaving at the time he probably would have just collapsed," said Angelina Reyes-Hoffman, an employee at 7-Eleven.

Hudson says the employees at 7-Eleven were able to call an ambulance for him.

"They had to cut all my clothes off of me because they couldn’t tell how many times I had been hit or where the blood was coming from. Once they started counting off the bullet holes, it was 7, but once they got up to 5 I called my dad because I was like I didn’t think I was going to make it. I wanted him to be the last person I talked to and they got me to the hospital," said Hudson.

Hudson knows he's lucky to be alive today.

"All seven shots missed my spine, missed my lungs, missed everything, I just got done walking I was so fortunate."

Hudson now says he sees life differently.

"It’s only been a little over 24 hours, but I think I’ve already learned so much in just life, you have to look at it like the cup is half full, never half empty again," said Hudson.

Watch KRDO's full interview with Hudson below:

For anyone looking to help the families of the victims and others affected by the deadly attack, please click here.