WATCH: Alleged Club Q shooter makes first court appearance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The alleged Club Q mass shooter, Anderson Aldrich, is set to appear in court for the first time today, November 23.

The shooting occurred just before midnight on November 19. 5 people were killed and 19 people were injured.

Aldrich faces five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury.

In court, Aldrich is expected to receive his bond status as well and be advised of charges and their next court date on December 6 at 8:30 a.m.

Watch the court appearance below.

Watch the District Attorney's statement below.