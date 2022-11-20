5 dead, 18 injured from overnight shooting at Colorado Springs bar

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Five people are dead and multiple others are injured after a shooting at a Colorado Springs bar.

Watch a press conference below with more information:

At 1:03 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced a public information officer was responding to a reported shooting along N. Academy. Officers from all four patrol divisions in the city responded to the shooting.

According to CSPD, officers responded to reports of an active shooting at Club Q in the 3400 block of N. Academy Blvd. at 11:57 p.m.

At the scene, Lt. Castro with CSPD said officers immediately located the suspect inside the bar. That suspect has since been taken to a hospital for medical attention and is in custody. It's unclear what those injuries are, however, Lt. Castro said this shooting did not involve officers.

According to police, five people are dead and at least 18 others are injured in the shooting. The victims were taken to hospitals around the city.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department said they triaged the scene. This was treated as a mass casualty event response, something CSFD said firefighters are trained for.

At this time, CSPD said most individuals not injured in the shooting have been reunited with their loved ones. The department is working with hospitals to notify families and loved ones of the injured and deceased.

CSPD said N. Academy Blvd. is closed in both directions between N. Carefree Cir. and Village Seven Rd. while law enforcement works in the area. There isn't a timeline for how long this investigation will take but people are asked to avoid the area into Sunday morning.

If you are searching for a loved one who might've been at Club Q Saturday night, you're asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

Anyone who has video of the shooting or was a witness not already interviewed at the scene, please contact the police. All vehicles at the scene at the time of the shooting are to remain at the scene, according to CSPD.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is on the scene and helping with the investigation. Officers are with victims at the hospital.

Lt. Castro said there will be an 8 a.m. press conference with more information.

KRDO will stream that press conference.

This is a developing story.