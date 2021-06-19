Bomb threat in Lorson Ranch neighborhood Friday night

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday afternoon around 2:00 p.m., deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Offices responded to reports of a bomb threat on Rubicon Drive in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood, just south of the Colorado Springs Airport.

The suspect, 21-year old Anderson Lee Aldrich, refused to comply with deputies' orders to surrender. It was reported to the Sherrif's Office that he had a homemade bomb, multiple weapons, and ammunition.

A Tactical Support Unit, which includes the Regional Explosives Unit was called in. Around 10 homes were evacuated in the surrounding area, while an emergency text notification was sent out to homes within a 1/4-mile radius of the address.

The Regional Explosives Unit cleared both homes and did not find any explosive devices.

At around 6:00 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody and has been booked into the El Paso County Jail. Aldrich faces two counts of Felony Menacing and three counts of First-Degree Kidnapping.