‘Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity Build Better with Whirlpool’ starting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity is teaming up with a well-known name in the appliance world.

The new program is called the habitat for humanity build better with Whirlpool initiative.

Whirlpool provides home builders with new energy-efficient appliances. The appliances will not only make homes cozier but will save families a ton of money over the long haul.

Whirlpool also donates funding - to ensure that the rest of the home is energy efficient as well.

The first "build better" home will soon be occupied by Jennifer, a single mom from Colorado Springs, and her three children.

Over the course of the program, Whirlpool and Habitat for Humanity hope to build 250 climate-resilient homes.