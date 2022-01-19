Father of 14-year-old killed at Memorial Park in November still searching for answers and justice

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two months after the murder of his 14-year-old son and 23-year-old nephew, Ray Celano is still looking for answers as to who committed the heinous crime at a Colorado Springs skate park.

Celano retired from the Hollister Police Department in California after decades of service and moved his family to Colorado Springs to spend more time with family and get a change of pace.

Less than a month after arriving in Colorado, tragedy struck. Celano was having a family BBQ with his wife, their three sons, his brother, sister-in-law, and his 23-year-old nephew.

His nephew, Gage, was a huge role model for the younger boys and had taught them how to skateboard.

After dinner on the night of Nov. 20, 2021, Gage took 12-year-old Dylan Celano and 14-year-old Dominic Celano to the Memorial Skate Park in Colorado Springs.

Celano told KRDO the boys were usually good about answering their phones, but he hadn't heard from them in several hours and couldn't get ahold of them. Concerned, his wife and sister-in-law drove to the skate park to look for their sons.

When they arrived, they were met with a crime scene. Tape was everywhere, and police were swarming the park. Celano said that's when his wife and sister-in-law were ushered to the hospital and they called the husbands.

Not long after arriving at the hospital, Celano and his wife learned their oldest son, Dominic, had been shot and killed at the skate park. Their nephew, Gage, was shot too and died at the hospital.

They were also told Dylan had been shot and was in emergency surgery fighting for his life.

"He was shot like five times. And survived," Celano explained.

Doctors were able to save Dylan's left arm and eye. However, he still doesn't have full function of his left arm. Celano said Dylan will likely require medical care for the rest of his life.

While it's still unclear what happened that night, Celano said Dominic and Gage protected Dylan and others at the skate park.

Courtesy of Celano Family

"He and Gage took to the brunt of the assault," said Celano. "They sacrificed themselves for Dylan and others that were at the skate park that day."

Celano said Dylan died just nine days before his 15th birthday.

"He was a good boy, and he still is.”

The Colorado Springs Police Department told KRDO they don't have any further information on potential suspects and haven't made any arrests.

In hopes to bring justice to the Celano family, the Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers has increased the reward for information leading to an arrest to $5,000.

Celano told KRDO he hopes any witnesses will come forward with information that may lead to the arrest of the killer or killers.

"To the suspects who did this to our family, you guys are a bunch of cowards. You chose two juveniles, one 12-year-old, one 14-year-old, and one 23-year-old adult to pick on. And you guys had guns," Ray stated.

The father of three also said, if the suspects did this once, they'll do it again. Part of his plea is to keep the tragedy from ever happening to another family again.

If you'd like to donate to the Celano family you can find their GoFundMe here.