WATCH: Teens arrested after Aurora RTD station attack caught on camera, police searching for victim

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) – Aurora police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who was attacked during a series of assaults at an RTD station last week after investigators say the victim left before officers could contact him.

According to the Aurora Police Department (APD), on Wednesday, May 20, at around 11 p.m., officers were called to the RTD Florida station for reports of a fight involving a gun. Witnesses told police they'd seen two teenagers assault an unidentified man while demanding items from his pockets.

RTD surveillance video captured that attack, before catching the teens approaching three more victims near the station and assaulting them as well. Police say the pair was seen revealing handguns that were tucked in their waistbands during at least one of those attacks.

In surveillance footage released by Aurora police, a man wearing grey – who police referred to as one of the victims – is seen being approached by one of the teens before throwing a punch and becoming involved in a physical fight with both of them. Police say the victim had already been confronted by the two suspects before the recorded altercation took place.

APD said officers arrived and detained both suspects as they were "attempting to drag a victim into the roadway."

Police say the teens, who were not named, are both 17 years old. One was arrested on probable cause of robbery, criminal attempt, three counts of third-degree assault, possession of a handgun by a juvenile and theft related to the stolen firearm.

The other teen was arrested on probable cause of menacing with a deadly weapon, robbery, criminal attempt, three counts of third-degree assault, possession of a handgun by a juvenile and theft related to a stolen firearm, which police say is believed to be from Tennessee.

"An ask for parents as well: Parents, please talk to your kids. Understand who they’re with and what they’re doing," Aurora PD said in a social media post. "It could mean a different outcome for everyone."

The department is now hoping to find the man in grey seen in the video to ensure his safety. Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous, and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

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