Man sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting young girl at water park in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) – A Wyoming man will spend decades in prison after being found guilty of luring a young girl into a family restroom and sexually assaulting her at Pirates Cove Water Park in Englewood last summer.

According to a release from the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office, on Wednesday, 19-year-old Trenton Moskovita was sentenced to 22 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections. Following his release, he will serve 10 years to life of Sex Offender Intensive Supervised Probation, a program that has significantly stricter requirements than standard probation.

The DA's office said on the evening of July 7, 2025, Englewood police officers were called to Pirates Cove Water Park to investigate a child sex assault case.

Surveillance video captured by the park showed Moskovita luring a little girl to him before grabbing her hand and leading her to a family restroom inside the park. The two were inside the restroom for approximately nine minutes before the girl was seen running out. Moskovita stayed inside before exiting a short time later.

The girl immediately reported the assault to her mother, who notified park employees. Staff then contacted police, according to arrest records obtained by 9NEWS.

Witnesses described Moskovita as being "visibly frantic" following the attack, and reported that he began to quickly gather his belongings and attempt to leave the park with his siblings. He was arrested at the scene.

The DA's office said when Moskovita was initially questioned by police, he admitted to entering the bathroom with the girl, but claimed he was "assisting her" with going to the bathroom. However, when the young girl was interviewed, she told police that Moskovita had instructed her to "keep it a secret" and provided her with a fabricated story to tell anyone who saw them.

Moskovita pleaded guilty to second-degree kidnapping (a class 2 felony) and sexual assault on a child (a class 4 felony).

"The bravery this young girl showed in coming forward and recounting what happened to her helped our prosecutors build this case," District Attorney Amy Padden said. "While no amount of time in prison can undo the trauma inflicted upon her that day, we hope this conviction brings some measure of peace and closure to her and her family."

Moskovita has also been ordered to pay $6,835 in restitution, along with any future costs associated with treatment for the young girl.

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