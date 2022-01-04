Reward for info on Memorial Skate Park deadly shooting now $5k

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for a deadly shooting at the Memorial Park Skating Center.

On Saturday, Nov. 20, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to Memorial Park on reports of a shooting. At the scene, they found three victims, two juveniles and an adult.

According to police, one boy and a man died at the scene. The boy was later identified by his family as 14-year-old Dominic Celano. The surviving victim, 12-year-old Dylan Celano, was taken to a nearby hospital.

The boys had just recently relocated to Colorado Springs with their family after their father retired from the Hollister Police Department in California. He was a Sergeant.

Now, Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers has increased the reward for information to $5,000 in hopes of finding answers. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at (719)-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

Tips can also be submitted by clicking here.