2 people dead in Colorado Springs shooting at Memorial Park, juvenile in critical condition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people have died in a shooting incident at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs. The shooting happened Saturday night, November 20th, around 7 p.m.

Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department say they arrived at the scene of the shooting at the Skate Park, which is within Memorial Park at 1705 E. Pikes Peak Avenue.

Upon arriving, officers say they found two injured people, suffering from gunshot wounds and one dead juvenile man.

The two injured people (an adult and a juvenile) were quickly transported to a community hospital for treatment, where the adult died from their injuries. Police say the juvenile is still in critical condition.

Detectives with CSPD’s Homicide / Assault Unit responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time and this continues to be an active and open investigation.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.