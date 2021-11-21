2 people dead in Colorado Springs shooting at Memorial Park, juvenile in critical condition
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people have died in a shooting incident at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs. The shooting happened Saturday night, November 20th, around 7 p.m.
Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department say they arrived at the scene of the shooting at the Skate Park, which is within Memorial Park at 1705 E. Pikes Peak Avenue.
Upon arriving, officers say they found two injured people, suffering from gunshot wounds and one dead juvenile man.
The two injured people (an adult and a juvenile) were quickly transported to a community hospital for treatment, where the adult died from their injuries. Police say the juvenile is still in critical condition.
Detectives with CSPD’s Homicide / Assault Unit responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time and this continues to be an active and open investigation.
Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.
2 Comments
just more evil using the cover of darkness…
I wish the police would give news more information on these shootings. We are seeing more and more young people injured and killed, obviously there is a problem that needs to be faced. Is this about gangs, drugs, random mental health issues? A combination? We seem to have gang activity in the Springs and Pueblo with intermittent drive-bys, and I as sume this is related to meth traffic and possibly gang activity brought into the area with the mas sive increase in pot sales (legalizing was supposed to reduce the involvement of organized crime, but in California what they have seen is that the gangs that already had grow and distribution set up have flourished in the new legal atmosphere). Crime seems to be focused in a few areas — near the Citadel, near Memorial, sections of Nevada and Powers. Three young people were shot here and dozens were on the scene and could have been injured or killed, we need better information about what has happened to Colorado Springs.