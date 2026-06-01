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More severe weather this week

krdo
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Published 3:31 PM

Today: The eastern areas continue to get multiple severe thunderstorm warnings as the storms progress though the northeast. Teller, El Paso, Lincoln, Kiowa, Prowers, and Baca Counties all have Severe Thunderstorm Watches in place until 8 pm. Conditions for Colorado Springs will be partly cloudy with above average high temperatures in the high 70s.

Tomorrow: Thunderstorms are possible through the evening for Colorado Springs. Small hail is a possibility. The southern areas across Las Animas and Baca Counties have large severe thunderstorms through their evening/ Flash flood warnings are expected. The window for storms is very large from 2pm-11pm and mostly affected the southern areas.

Wednesday: The middle of the week brings the highest potential for severe storms through Colorado Springs. Hail is likely from 3-6pm with strong wind gusts. Temperatures stay warm and in the 70s.

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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