A look at the top stories on KRDO.com in 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In 2021, there were debates over mask mandates, COVID-19 vaccines, and the presidential election. In Colorado, residents dealt with the uncertainty of the workforce after a pandemic lockdown, moving through life during the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, and coping with one of the state's deadliest mass shootings.

Throughout the year, KRDO digital worked to bring Southern Colorado the news to viewers and readers. Across thousands of local articles in 2020, below are the top ten viewed on KRDO.com.

#10 Several administrators suddenly ‘separated’ from Vista Ridge High School

An email was sent out to parents in October saying that multiple administrators and one administrative secretary wouldn't be returning to Vista Ridge High School in District 49. According to the email, Assistant Principal Angela Duca, Assistant Principal Sarah Ricci, Athletic Director Brandon Monson, and Building Administrative Secretary Tracey Sousa were no longer working at the high school. Initially, the district would only say the employees had "separated" from District 49.

#9 Boulder police officer among several killed in shooting at King Soopers, one in custody

In March, a gunman opened fire in a Boulder King Soopers, shooting and killing nine people. That included Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley. According to the Boulder Police Department, Officer Talley was the first officer to respond to the team. He had been with the department since 2010. His father said Talley had a great sense of humor and loved his family more than anything.

#8 Gov. Polis activates Colorado National Guard ahead of winter storm

Ahead of a winter storm in March, Governor Jared Polis activated the Colorado National Guard. The storm was predicted to drop anywhere from a few inches to a few feet across the state. He activated the National Guard for four days to help with any search and rescue that was needed.

#7 Rally in Pueblo calls for Rep. Lauren Boebert’s resignation

At the beginning of the year, an organization called Rural Colorado United held a rally in Pueblo to call for the resignation of Representative Lauren Boebert. According to the organization, the protest was in response to the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. Before the insurrection, Rep. Boebert had objected to the certification of the 2020 Presidential election results in key battleground states. A few moments later, people entered the Capitol by force, causing congress to evacuate.

#6 New law changes eye exam requirements to renew driver licenses in Colorado

In September, the state changed the eye exam requirements for Coloradans 21 and older and enacted a new law that would allow Colorado residents over 66 to renew their driver's license or identification card online. Through the Driver's License Electronic Renewal By Seniors Act, seniors have the permanent ability to renew online.

#5 Colorado Springs house with vulgar graffiti, rotting meat, broken windows, disastrous deck: $590K

In June, a house covered in vulgar graffiti, broken windows, a back deck so damaged it wasn't even attached to the house, and rotting meat inside a freezer hit the market for nearly $600,000. Dubbed 'the nightmare home,' potential homeowners could purchase the property for $590,000. According to a local realtor who posted the ad, the house was destroyed after an angry tenant "didn't want to pay rent."

#4 How much snow is Colorado Springs getting? Probably not 5 feet

With Governor Polis calling in the Colorado National Guard, many residents were concerned about the severity of the March storm. However, expectations for five feet of snow weren't realistic for the Colorado Springs area. In an explainer article, meteorologist Sam Postich eased minds by explaining what the storm meant for Southern Colorado.

#3 Victims identified after massacre at Colorado Springs birthday party

Over Mother's Day weekend, six people died while attending a birthday party in Colorado Springs. The shooting happened the early morning of Mother's Day. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the six victims were all part of the same extended family. After they were identified, many people came forward to tell KRDO the kind of people the victims were, explaining how much joy they brought to the world.

#2 Rep. Lauren Boebert says Twitter account locked until Inauguration Day

Leading up to the Presidential Inauguration, Representative Lauren Boebert announced Twitter had locked her account. According to Twitter, Boebert had "violated the Twitter Rules," but didn't specify what tweet violated the guidelines. This came after the riots at the U.S. Capitol. Former President Donald Trump had also been banned from Twitter's services. Boebert publicly denounced that decision.

#1 Remodel Rampage: Contractor returns to customer’s home, destroys shower he built

In September, a Colorado Springs woman shared a video of a local contractor taking a sledgehammer to her partially remodeled bathroom. According to Amber Trucke, she wasn't pleased with the work the contractors from Dream Home Remodels of Colorado did and asked to inspect the bathroom further before handing over the final payment. Trucke told KRDO that resulted in the business owners destroying her bathroom.