Rep. Lauren Boebert says Twitter account locked until Inauguration Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Rep. Lauren Boebert's says Twitter has locked her account for nearly a week until the end of Inauguration Day.

Twitter said the Colorado Republican had tweets that "violated the Twitter Rules" but didn't specify which ones, according to a screenshot shared by Boebert.

On her Instagram account, Boebert showed a screenshot from a Newsmax reporter's post showing the notification from Twitter.

In a locked state, users can still browse Twitter and send direct messages to followers. However, they are not able to Tweet, Retweet other people's posts or like any other posts.

Boebert has been in the hot seat online after defending President Donald Trump's claims of election fraud and also saying he did not incite any of the violence seen when pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.

Critics have also accused her for inciting the violent mob on Jan. 6 through her Twitter posts.

Thousands of people online and across Colorado have asked for the newly elected congresswoman to resign. But she fired back on Monday saying Democrats and "Hollywood elites" are hypocrites and also to blame for escalating political division.

