Rally in Pueblo calls for Rep. Lauren Boebert’s resignation

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday at noon, the organization Rural Colorado United is holding rallies at newly elected U.S. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's offices all across her district, including Pueblo, calling for her resignation in the wake of Wednesday's riot at the US Capitol.

On Wednesday, Boebert objected to the certification of the 2020 Presidential election results in key battleground states, specifically objecting to Arizona's electoral votes. However, all of the states independently certified their votes before Boebert's objection.

"Madame Speaker, I have constituents outside this building right now and I promised to be their voice," said Boebert on the floor of the House of Representatives during the debate over an objection to the Electoral votes in the state of Arizona. "It is my separate but equal obligation to weigh in on this election and object."

Not long after Boebert's speech, supporters of President Donald Trump stormed U.S. Capitol Building after a rally, attempting to stop the certification of the election for President-elect Joe Biden. Five individuals, including a U.S. Capitol Policeman, died as a result of the riot.

Local lawmakers and several organizations have said Boebert is partly to blame for the events on Wednesday, with some of them calling on her to resign.

"Lauren Boebert has betrayed the American people and is a conspirator in

the insurrection that occurred at Capitol Hill on January 6th," said Rural Colorado United in a press release. "As the citizens she represents in Congress, we cannot recall her and we cannot impeach her, but we do not accept that she is fit to represent the people of Colorado District 3 in Congress. We can only hope that her colleagues in Congress expel her."

Boebert said she denounced "all acts of violence" on the day of the riot. On Friday, she posted a video reiterating her point that she made on the House floor. But the video only touched on the protestors once, saying "these were not conservatives; conservatives do not tear their country down, we build our country up." She claimed "political hypocrisy" by comparing the protests to Black Lives Matter protests that occurred over the summer across the country, some of which turned violent.

Boebert's office has not responded to multiple requests for comment from KRDO.

Rallies calling for Boebert's resignation will take place at offices all across Colorado's 3rd Congressional District -- including Grand Junction and Pueblo. The public rally in the Steel City starts at noon near the intersection of Fifth Street and Main Street.